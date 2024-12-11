CMS board says it needs more time for next step of comprehensive review

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board had planned for weeks to set its priorities for the district’s comprehensive review of student assignment at last night’s board meeting. Instead, the board held off — citing the need for more time.

CMS board chair Stephanie Sneed said the board is still processing a huge amount of information.

“We’ve had over eight hours of presentations of information and over 1,000 pages of documents," Sneed said. "So we want to make the best decision for our students and our families. There will be additional time for the board to unpack this data.”

Sneed didn’t offer a timeline on when the board would vote on priorities.

In two meetings in November, the board heard lengthy presentations on troves of district data, including school demographics and the results of a survey on the district’s magnet programs. The goal is to conduct a review of the district’s student assignment, which could result in changes to district programming and where some students go to school. The review is expected to continue into at least March.

Some changes to student assignment took effect back in September, including a plan to move students out of Dorothy J. Vaughan Academy of Technology into Parkside Elementary School.

Last night, the board voted to change the name of the new combined school to Dorothy J. Vaughan Academy of Technology at Parkside in order to preserve the legacy of Vaughan, a Black NASA mathematician who was the subject of the hit movie “Hidden Figures.”