NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-area schools close Friday ahead of winter storm

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 9, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST
In a message sent to parents Thursday just before noon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said all students would be in remote, asynchronous learning Friday ahead of predicted winter weather.

CMS officials wrote: "Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families, due to a winter storm predicted for North Carolina and Mecklenburg County, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will implement a full day of remote learning on Friday, January 10, 2025. Schools will be closed for teaching and learning.

The full day of remote learning will include asynchronous instruction only, which means students will have assignments that they will take home on Thursday, January 9 that they will need to complete independently and turn in on Monday, January 13. Students will not need to log on to their devices to meet with teachers or experience live instruction on Friday."

After-school enrichment programs and athletics events Friday are also canceled. Events scheduled for Saturday have been rescheduled for Monday.

Here's a list of additional closures around the area:

Alexander County Schools: Virtual Learning day Friday

Cabarrus County Schools: Closed Friday, after school activities cancelled

Catawba County Schools: Closed Friday, optional teacher workday. District wide spelling bee postponed and rescheduled for February 7th.

Chester County Schools: Remote learning, after school activities cancelled

Chesterfield County Schools: Early Dismissal at 11:30 AM on Friday, after school activities cancelled

Fort Mill Schools: Virtual learning day Friday

Lancaster County Schools: Remote learning, after school activities cancelled

Rowan County Schools: Remote learning, after school activities cancelled

Stanly County Schools: Closed Friday

Union County Schools: Closed Friday, after school activities cancelled

UNC Charlotte: Classes cancelled Friday, school will remain open under reduced operations

Education CMS
