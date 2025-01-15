© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CMS seeks to raise its minimum wage for employees

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published January 15, 2025 at 4:20 AM EST
Politicians sitting around a dais
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Superintendent Crystal Hill (right) presents plans on August 13, 2024, for changes to magnet programs and boundaries for 2025-26.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools administrators are asking the Board of Education to raise pay rates for hourly support employees, after a third-party consultant’s compensation study.

It would mark the district’s first comprehensive pay raise since 2007. The district is asking the board to approve new pay schedules that would increase the minimum pay to at least $20 per hour for workers the district calls classified employees, such as technicians, custodians, bus monitors and other assistants and coordinators.

The nearly $26-million proposal would increase pay for about 5,000 employees — including more than 3,800 who are not currently making at least $20 per hour.

Those changes would be retroactive to July 1. They won’t include certified employees like teachers, whose pay is set by the state and supplemented by local districts.

Superintendent Crystal Hill said compensation has long been a concern in recruiting the best employees and ensuring student success.

“Employees shared concerns that they were not compensated appropriately and the method to calculate their compensation was unclear," Hill said. "This resulted in multiple requests for individual compensation reviews.”

The board is set to vote on the proposal at its Jan. 28 meeting. It would be implemented in February, with funding available within this year’s budget.

This first round of changes would mostly impact employees in pay grades 1 through 5. But it’s only phase one of the full recommendation outlined in the study. The administration plans to recommend two additional phases of the compensation adjustment to the school board over the next three years, which could include further adjustments like recognizing years of service.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education CMSCharlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell