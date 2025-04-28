© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CMS to release pre-K placements this week after reevaluating locations

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published April 28, 2025 at 4:55 PM EDT
Rising kindergarteners at Renaissance West STEAM Academy work on reading skills through the YMCA's Y Readers summer program.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Rising kindergarteners at Renaissance West STEAM Academy work on reading skills.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it is working to finalize placements for families who registered for pre-K earlier this year by Wednesday after a delay.

CMS says it extended its placement deadline to allow for a “comprehensive evaluation” of its pre-K locations across the district.

As a result, many families who applied and completed the registration steps before March 9 are still waiting to hear where their children will be placed.

The district said in a statement it hopes to build long-term relationships between pre-K programs and their respective school communities, and that “frequent relocation is not the intention.”

But the district says the evaluation was necessary to create “better alignment with the district’s long-term needs,” and to reevaluate classroom locations that did not reach full capacity or lacked full-time staff last year.

CMS told WFAE it is working to deliver the first round of placement notifications by April 30. The district said pre-K will continue to be available "in schools across all quadrants of the district to ensure broad access for families." The delay will not affect the placement process for families, CMS said.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell