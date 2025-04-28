CMS to release pre-K placements this week after reevaluating locations

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it is working to finalize placements for families who registered for pre-K earlier this year by Wednesday after a delay.

CMS says it extended its placement deadline to allow for a “comprehensive evaluation” of its pre-K locations across the district.

As a result, many families who applied and completed the registration steps before March 9 are still waiting to hear where their children will be placed.

The district said in a statement it hopes to build long-term relationships between pre-K programs and their respective school communities, and that “frequent relocation is not the intention.”

But the district says the evaluation was necessary to create “better alignment with the district’s long-term needs,” and to reevaluate classroom locations that did not reach full capacity or lacked full-time staff last year.

CMS told WFAE it is working to deliver the first round of placement notifications by April 30. The district said pre-K will continue to be available "in schools across all quadrants of the district to ensure broad access for families." The delay will not affect the placement process for families, CMS said.