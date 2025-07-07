Nonprofit that serves immigrant children risks closing after-school program

A Charlotte-based nonprofit said a federal funding hold will have an impact on its programs.

OurBRIDGE for Kids said it will not receive more than $800,000 in funding, after being abruptly notified last week. The nonprofit said the funding had previously been authorized part of a spending bill that allocated $1.3 billion for 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

The group partners with 18 schools in Charlotte, including Pinewood, Merry Oaks and Windsor Park Elementary, providing after-school programs with academic, mental health support, and a five-week-long summer program.

The funding freeze could mean those services come to an end for 250 students.

Lisa Luth, ourBRIDGE's board chair, said that despite the funding shortfall, the nonprofit plans to continue its efforts.

"We are going to work really, really hard, to make sure that the program continues," said Luth. "Will it continue, in the same way with 250 kids, plus a waitlist for kids? Maybe not — depends on how the community can come together as well. And we can raise funds in a different way, to keep things chugging along for the parents and the kids."