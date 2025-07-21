© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Gardner-Webb picks up first federal grant

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT
Gardner-Webb University College of Health Sciences
Gardner-Webb University news release
Gardner-Webb University College of Health Sciences

Gardner-Webb’s College of Health Sciences has received the university’s first federally funded grant. Presented by the Health Resources and Services Administration, the initial award is $550,000, which is renewable for three years for a total of $2.16 million. The funding will address behavioral health needs in rural and underserved areas.

The purpose is to prepare students at the university near Spartanburg to practice in integrated care sites and improve access to behavioral health services for North Carolina.
