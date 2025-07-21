Gardner-Webb picks up first federal grant

Gardner-Webb’s College of Health Sciences has received the university’s first federally funded grant. Presented by the Health Resources and Services Administration, the initial award is $550,000, which is renewable for three years for a total of $2.16 million. The funding will address behavioral health needs in rural and underserved areas.

The purpose is to prepare students at the university near Spartanburg to practice in integrated care sites and improve access to behavioral health services for North Carolina.