Lancaster Co. schools superintendent steps down

Lancaster County Schools Superintendent Raashad Fitzpatrick is stepping down after two years on the job. In a letter to staff, Fitzpatrick says he needs to spend time with his aging parents in Spartanburg who are facing health challenges. The Rock Hill Herald reports the district’s first black superintendent since integration is leaving at the end of 2025 to become Cherokee County schools superintendent. Lancaster County Schools plans to hire a search firm to help pick Fitzpatrick’s replacement.