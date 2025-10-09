© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Lancaster Co. schools superintendent steps down

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT

Lancaster County Schools Superintendent Raashad Fitzpatrick is stepping down after two years on the job. In a letter to staff, Fitzpatrick says he needs to spend time with his aging parents in Spartanburg who are facing health challenges. The Rock Hill Herald reports the district’s first black superintendent since integration is leaving at the end of 2025 to become Cherokee County schools superintendent. Lancaster County Schools plans to hire a search firm to help pick Fitzpatrick’s replacement.
Education
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports