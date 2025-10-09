SC measles outbreak confirmed in Spartanburg

South Carolina's measles outbreak is now confirmed to be in Spartanburg County as the state's public health department reported two new cases of the highly-contagious virus.

South Carolina Public Radio reports that since July, the state has recorded 10 cases of measles. Seven of those cases are connected to the outbreak in Spartanburg County since September 25th, the state public health department said Wednesday.

South Carolina is one of 44 state outbreaks that have reported a total of 1,563 measles cases as of Oct. 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The CDC reported 92% of those cases were in unvaccinated people or were unknown.

