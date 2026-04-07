UNC Charlotte launches new construction school

UNC Charlotte has announced plans to launch a school of construction, which officials say will help boost the region’s construction workforce.

The new Albert School of Construction will be housed in the William States Lee College of Engineering. UNC Charlotte says it’s the first program of its kind in the state that covers every phase of a project, from planning and design to delivery.

UNC Chancellor Sharon Gaber says the program will help meet a critical need for construction professionals in the Charlotte region.

"When there's a challenge this big, UNC Charlotte does what it does best," Gaber said. "We build a solution. As one of the country's fastest-growing construction markets, Charlotte is exactly where that solution belongs.”

The school will begin classes in the fall and will offer three undergraduate degrees: construction management, civil engineering technology and a new construction engineering degree that will start this fall.

The school will also house one graduate degree: construction and facilities engineering.

All undergraduate programs will include opportunities for real-world experience, like internships.