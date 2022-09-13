Mecklenburg County begins public meetings as it drafts environmental justice plan

Mecklenburg County is working with a consultant to develop an Environmental Justice Action Plan. The idea is to identify and work to end disparities in water and air pollution, food and housing. County officials are seeking public feedback at a series of public meetings this month and next.

Mecklenburg Sustainability Manager Erin Stanforth said she and other officials already have been hearing from the community.

"We’ve visited farmer’s markets, pop-up events and festivals asking folks what environmental injustices are concerning to them,” Stanforth said in a press release. “We’ve heard concerns about air pollution, access to grocery stores and water pollution in our creeks and rivers. And now we are including in-person outreach sessions to hear more stories from the community.”

Mecklenburg County has hired the Hummingbird Firm of Atlanta last fall to help develop the plan.

The first meeting was Tuesday afternoon at West Charlotte Recreation Center. Additional community sessions are planned:



Wednesday, Sept. 14 , 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - West Charlotte Recreation Center

, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - West Charlotte Recreation Center Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to noon - Eastway Regional Recreation Center

10 a.m. to noon - Eastway Regional Recreation Center Oct. 6, 6- 8 p.m. - Eastway Regional Recreation Center

6- 8 p.m. - Eastway Regional Recreation Center Oct. 12 , Noon to 2 p.m. - William R. Davie Park

, Noon to 2 p.m. - William R. Davie Park Oct. 18 , 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Northern Regional Recreation Center

, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Northern Regional Recreation Center Oct. 19, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - CPCC Matthews, Levine Campus

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - CPCC Matthews, Levine Campus Oct. 20 , 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.- Hickory Grove Recreation Center

, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.- Hickory Grove Recreation Center Oct. 25 , 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - David B. Waymer Recreation Center

, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - David B. Waymer Recreation Center Oct. 27, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Berewick Recreation Center