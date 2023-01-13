Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now

Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers.

“We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet that demand,” said Jeff Smithberger, director of the Solid Waste Management Program. “Our textile recycling donation bins are new this month.”

All textile recycling items will be sorted and repurposed, the county said.



Starting this year, residents can also drop off white rigid foam, shredded paper, hard and soft back books and textiles at any of its staffed full-service centers.

There's a catch, however: Officials are reminding residents not to place any of these items in their curbside recycling bins. These items will only be accepted at full-service centers.

Their are four full-service centers in Mecklenburg County:

