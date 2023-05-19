Years after devastating storms, hundreds in Lumberton are still waiting for new homes

Robeson County is still rebuilding, almost seven years after the area was hit by Hurricane Matthew, and then again two years later by Hurricane Florence.

The storms destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in the county, where almost a third of residents live below the poverty line.

Reporter and editor Sarah Nagem has been covering the rebuilding effort for the Border Belt Independent.

She joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to discuss some new housing developments in Lumberton and Robeson County, and why the area is still short hundreds of homes years after the the devastating storms.