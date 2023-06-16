Raleigh's fight over energy efficiency continues

This story appeared first in WFAE reporter David Boraks' weekly newsletter. Subscribe today to get Climate News straight to your email inbox each week.

I've spent a lot of time this spring reporting on efforts in Raleigh to modernize energy efficiency standards in the state building code — and rival attempts to block those efforts. It's a twisting-turning political battle with proposed tighter regulations for things such as insulation, windows and heating and cooling systems, set against a General Assembly bill that would preempt them.

On Tuesday, the state Building Code Council, appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper, voted to delay until December a decision on stricter standards for new homes and office buildings. (Existing structures wouldn't be affected.) A spokesman for the council said it is still waiting for a report from staff about the projected costs of the legislation — a key part of the debate.

This is a fight mainly between the governor-appointed building council and the building industry. The North Carolina Home Builders Association, which is behind efforts to block new rules, is one of the largest political donors in Raleigh, according to campaign finance data website Transparency USA. (For more on the money trail behind this effort, see John Deem's coverage in the Winston-Salem Journal.)

The industry opposes updating the energy conservation code, saying proposed new requirements would make homes unaffordable for North Carolinians. The association says a survey of members found the changes would add an average of $20,400 to the cost of a new home.

"Here's the main issue: It's just too expensive to inflict that onto the public, and the, you know, the homebuilding industry and the major remodeling industry," Republican Rep. Mark Brody, a homebuilder who represents Anson and Union Counties, told me in April. He's the lead sponsor of House Bill 488, which not only would block any updates until 2031, but also would reorganize the council into separate commercial and residential committees and limit the governor's appointment power.