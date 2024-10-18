Officials warn against heating harm in Hurricane Helene's wake

As fall temperatures begin to cool off the region, state officials are recommending safety precautions for heating homes, particularly for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

One big concern is that improper use of gas or wood-burning heat sources can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, along with other hazards. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is promoting safety measures for home and building owners. Officials note that for those using wood-burning heat sources, the presence of excess smoke could indicate danger. Residents are urged to avoid burning household trash, including cardboard, plastics, and magazines. Only dry, split, and well-seasoned wood should be used. Timber from fallen trees is also acceptable.

Gasoline, kerosene, or charcoal starter should never be used to light fires, and flammable items should be kept at a safe distance. The department warns that generators or other fuel-burning devices should never be operated indoors, nor should residents use a kitchen stove or other gas appliances to heat a home. Vehicles should not be left idling in garages, even if the garage door is left open. Officials say that even low levels of carbon monoxide can be debilitating and that rooms should be kept well-ventilated.