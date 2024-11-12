Tega Cay sterilizes 201 deer in bid to bring down out-of-control population

The first phase of the city of Tega Cay’s push to implement deer birth control to bring its booming whitetail population under control is complete.

Officials estimate Tega Cay’s deer population has grown from about 150 a decade ago to more than 1,000 as of last year.

The city previously tried sharpshooters, but only killed 36 deer around the town’s parks, neighborhoods, shoreline and golf courses — not enough to make a difference.

So earlier this year, Tega Cay contracted New York-based White Buffalo to capture and sterilize deer to reduce their numbers in the long term.

White Buffalo succeeded in tranquilizing 201 adult female deer with ketamine darts and either removed their ovaries or tied their tubes at a temporary surgical site. Captured deer were subsequently tagged and released.

The first phase cost an estimated $267,000. The city is deliberating on future lethal measures in the next few months.