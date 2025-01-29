Bird flu outbreaks reported at two eastern NC turkey farms

Two turkey farms in eastern North Carolina are reporting outbreaks of the bird flu.

According to the North Carolina Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the two unnamed commercial farms are in Sampson County.

One farm reported losing 1,856 turkeys. The other reported a loss of 24,441 turkeys.

The outbreaks come after a third farm in Hyde County reported an even larger outbreak on Jan. 7, resulting in the death of more than 3.3 million birds.

Health officials say the virus known as High Path Avian Influenza is considered a low risk to humans, but is extremely contagious and deadly to birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry.

Previously, North Carolina had not reported any cases since March 28, 2024.