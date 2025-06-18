Construction begins on Charlotte's first net-zero-carbon police station

Construction is officially underway for a new state-of-the-art police facility in northwest Charlotte.

City leaders, law enforcement officials and local residents gathered Tuesday to break ground on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Northwest Division. The site, located on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, will house the city's first net-zero-carbon police station.

Robyn Byers, the site’s energy sustainability manager, described the project as a clear example of Charlotte integrating innovation into public services.

"I think it’s really awesome that our public safety is also being a symbol for innovation and sustainable technology throughout our city, because it’s really the interaction that a lot of our community has with the city first. Again, it helps share that sustainability is important for the city as a whole," Byers said.

Funding for the facility was included in both the 2019 and 2024 adopted budgets, with construction costs expected to reach $19.6 million. The facility is expected to open by mid-2027 and will include innovative features focused on safety, technology and environmental sustainability.