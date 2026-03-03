York County emergency services respond to chemical spill at Silfab facility in Fort Mill

A solar panel manufacturer in Fort Mill, South Carolina, spilled hundreds of gallons of industrial solution on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response. The spill comes as Silfab Solar continues to face local pushback over its proximity to Flint Hill Elementary School.

York County emergency management officials originally said 1,530 gallons of the toxic and corrosive chemical known as potassium hydroxide spilled into and out of the facility's retention pool. Silfab and York County officials have since reduced that figure to 300 gallons of solution.

Silfab operations director Greg Basden says "the situation is under control" and the spill does not present a danger to the public. York County officials echoed this.

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette posted on X about the spill, saying, “Silfab must be held accountable.”