© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

York County emergency services respond to chemical spill at Silfab facility in Fort Mill

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published March 3, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
NextEra and Duke Energy are partners in the group that wanted to put solar panels on a site in southern Catawba County. The solar farm would have offset electricity for Wells Fargo.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Solar panel farm

A solar panel manufacturer in Fort Mill, South Carolina, spilled hundreds of gallons of industrial solution on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response. The spill comes as Silfab Solar continues to face local pushback over its proximity to Flint Hill Elementary School.

York County emergency management officials originally said 1,530 gallons of the toxic and corrosive chemical known as potassium hydroxide spilled into and out of the facility's retention pool. Silfab and York County officials have since reduced that figure to 300 gallons of solution.

Silfab operations director Greg Basden says "the situation is under control" and the spill does not present a danger to the public. York County officials echoed this.

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette posted on X about the spill, saying, “Silfab must be held accountable.”

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Energy & Environment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner