12 Images
PHOTOS: Helene's impacts on the Carolinas and beyond
IMG_3842.jpg
Damage from Helene in Laurens, S.C., on Saturday, Sept 29, 2024. (Stephen Crotts / scrotts.com)
I40BlackMountain.jfif
Interstate 40 near Black Mountain. ( North Carolina Department of Transportation)
treeupstate.JPG
A tree down in a residential area in upstate South Carolina. (Duke Energy)
APTOPIX US-Tropical Weather
Teresa Elder walks through a flooded Sandy Cove Drive, from Hurricane Helene Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (Kathy Kmonicek / AP)
IMG_7787.jpg
People left their phones to charge at some of the few public operational outlets in Shelby, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 29. These are outside of a Dollar Tree store that had run out of water. (Zachary Turner / WFAE News)
Empty.jpg
Shelves were bare at a Walmart in Gastonia, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, after Tropical Storm Helene. (Zachary Turner / WFAE News )
Swan.png
A home in Swannanoa Valley, N.C., where resident Jody Flemming describes the destruction from flooding. Flemming says he and his neighbors are trapped as washed-out roads and bridges make it impossible to leave for essentials. (Jody Flemming / BPR News )
Carney.png
Caney Fork flooding the new bridge on Hooper Cemetery Road (Anna Fariello / BPR News )
BPRgasline.png
Line of cars waiting to purchase gas at the Shell station at the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Cherry Street in Asheville, N.C., on the morning of Sept. 28, 2024. (Laura Hackett / BPR )
McDowell.jpg
A mudslide in McDowell County, east of Asheville, N.C. (NCDOT / Handout )
Oxford Dam.jfif
The floodgates were opened at Oxford Dam over Lake Hickory as Tropical Storm Helene barreled over North Carolina on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (NCDOT)
20240927_111648.jpg
A police car and barricade block Monroe Road at Thermal Road in Charlotte, N.C., during Tropical Storm Helene. (Ely Portillo / WFAE )
1/12