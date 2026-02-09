© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH LIVE: Mecklenburg County Commission Candidate Forum

WFAE
Published February 9, 2026 at 7:14 PM EST
Ely Portillo, left, Sharif Hannan, Leigh Altman and Nichel Dunlap
Jennifer Lang
/
WFAE
Ely Portillo, left, Sharif Hannan, Leigh Altman and Nichel Dunlap

WFAE, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, hosts a forum with the Democratic candidates for Mecklenburg County Commission at the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement in uptown Charlotte. WFAE Executive Editor Ely Portillo moderates the conversations with candidates in each of the four contested races: Districts 1, 2, and 3, as well as the at-large seats.

*Indicates incumbent

At-Large
Leslie Allen
Leigh Altman*
Nichel Dunlap
Toni Emehel
Arthur Griffin, Jr.*
Sharif Hannan
Heather Morrow
Olivia Scott
Felicia Thompkins
Yvette Townsend-Ingram*

District 1
Jessica Finkel
Morris (Mac) McAdoo
Adam Pasiak

District 2
Monifa (Mo) Drayton
Vilma Leake*

District 3
Phil Carey
George Dunlap*
WFAE Events