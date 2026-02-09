WATCH LIVE: Mecklenburg County Commission Candidate Forum

WFAE, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, hosts a forum with the Democratic candidates for Mecklenburg County Commission at the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement in uptown Charlotte. WFAE Executive Editor Ely Portillo moderates the conversations with candidates in each of the four contested races: Districts 1, 2, and 3, as well as the at-large seats.

*Indicates incumbent

At-Large

Leslie Allen

Leigh Altman*

Nichel Dunlap

Toni Emehel

Arthur Griffin, Jr.*

Sharif Hannan

Heather Morrow

Olivia Scott

Felicia Thompkins

Yvette Townsend-Ingram*

District 1

Jessica Finkel

Morris (Mac) McAdoo

Adam Pasiak

District 2

Monifa (Mo) Drayton

Vilma Leake*

District 3

Phil Carey

George Dunlap*