WATCH LIVE: Mecklenburg County Commission Candidate Forum
WFAE, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, hosts a forum with the Democratic candidates for Mecklenburg County Commission at the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement in uptown Charlotte. WFAE Executive Editor Ely Portillo moderates the conversations with candidates in each of the four contested races: Districts 1, 2, and 3, as well as the at-large seats.
*Indicates incumbent
At-Large
Leslie Allen
Leigh Altman*
Nichel Dunlap
Toni Emehel
Arthur Griffin, Jr.*
Sharif Hannan
Heather Morrow
Olivia Scott
Felicia Thompkins
Yvette Townsend-Ingram*
District 1
Jessica Finkel
Morris (Mac) McAdoo
Adam Pasiak
District 2
Monifa (Mo) Drayton
Vilma Leake*
District 3
Phil Carey
George Dunlap*