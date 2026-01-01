Fireside Chat w/ Queen Quet

Join WFAE for an intimate evening with Queen Quet, Marquetta L. Goodwine, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation. On the eve of the Carolinas Climate Summit, Queen Quet will share her wisdom, stories, and tireless advocacy for preserving the culture and heritage of the Gullah/Geechee people.

Evening Schedule:

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Opening Reception

6:30 PM – 7:15 PM: Fireside Chat & 30-minute Address, followed by a live Q&A session.

7:15 PM – 8:15 PM: Book Signing & Meet-and-Greet.

Support the Mission

During the event, you will have the opportunity to purchase Queen Quet's works. All book proceeds directly support the Gullah/Geechee Nation’s vital work in coastal protection and cultural preservation.

Note: Queen Quet will also serve as the keynote speaker at the Carolinas Climate Summit the following morning.