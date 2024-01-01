© 2024 WFAE
'Fractured' documentary premiere

Fractured series logo

Join WFAE and FRONTLINE for the premiere of the "Fractured" documentary.

The film highlights the year-long investigation and broadcast series on the mental health system in North Carolina.

A conversation with some of the participants from the film will follow the screening.

This event offers an opportunity to discuss issues presented in the documentary and gain insight into the efforts to address mental health within North Carolina.



Panelists:

  • Kody Kinsley, secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
  • Dana Miller Ervin, lead reporter for the "Fractured" series on WFAE
  • Durwin Briscoe, Cleveland County chief deputy
  • Débora Souza Silva, Firelight Media and director of "Fractured" documentary

Event details

  • Reception and check-in: 6:30 p.m.
  • Screening and discussion: 7 p.m.

This is an advance ticket event. Tickets won't be available at the door.

 

About Fractured

The investigation and broadcast series was produced in collaboration with FRONTLINE as part of its Local Journalism Initiative.