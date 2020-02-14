Public Health: Monitored Travelers In NC Show No Signs Of Coronavirus

Mecklenburg County health officials said Friday the travelers from China they are monitoring so far show no signs of the novel coronavirus.

County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said at a news conference North Carolina is still at very low risk for the respiratory illness. At least four travelers in the state voluntarily quarantined themselves Saturday but, according to Harris, they did not visit the Wuhan province, where the virus outbreak started.

“The monitoring includes daily temperature checks and calls with them to make sure they know to report to us if they develop symptoms and they know what to do if they have symptoms in terms of accessing health care. So we are communicating with them on a regular basis,” Harris said.

The state announced on Tuesday it is creating a Coronavirus task force of health officials to help prevent the spread of the virus here.

Fifteen cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. with at least 60,000 cases reported worldwide.



