Health
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

American Airlines, Charlotte Airport, CATS Respond To Coronavirus

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published March 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT
American Airlines has 90 percent of the flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
David Boraks
/
WFAE

 

American Airlines announced Tuesday it’s slashing domestic and international flights over the next few months because of the coronavirus. 

The airline said on its website that flights from Charlotte to Milan, Rome and Barcelona are suspended through early summer. The company is also reducing the number of seats it offers on its domestic flights by 7.5% in April to save money.

American has said it will waive change fees for customers who have bought tickets from March 1-31 for travel through January 30, 2021. 

Meanwhile, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Charlotte Area Transit System said they are intensifying their cleaning efforts. 

The airport said it’s continuing to regularly clean its terminal and facilities and is also implementing nightly sanitizing of airport shuttle buses and electro-static cleanings of bathrooms -- which means spraying an electro-statically charged cleaning solution that sticks to surfaces. 

The city of Charlotte tweeted Monday that city transit is following what it calls “contamination protocol.” CATS crews are cleaning surfaces with bleach and using a disinfectant fogger on light rail vehicles.

 

 

Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter.
