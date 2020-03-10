American Airlines, Charlotte Airport, CATS Respond To Coronavirus

American Airlines announced Tuesday it’s slashing domestic and international flights over the next few months because of the coronavirus.

The airline said on its website that flights from Charlotte to Milan, Rome and Barcelona are suspended through early summer. The company is also reducing the number of seats it offers on its domestic flights by 7.5% in April to save money.

American has said it will waive change fees for customers who have bought tickets from March 1-31 for travel through January 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Charlotte Area Transit System said they are intensifying their cleaning efforts.

The airport said it’s continuing to regularly clean its terminal and facilities and is also implementing nightly sanitizing of airport shuttle buses and electro-static cleanings of bathrooms -- which means spraying an electro-statically charged cleaning solution that sticks to surfaces.

The city of Charlotte tweeted Monday that city transit is following what it calls “contamination protocol.” CATS crews are cleaning surfaces with bleach and using a disinfectant fogger on light rail vehicles.

We have implemented contamination protocol on all @CATSridetransit vehicles and increased disinfecting efforts. This includes cleaning surfaces with bleach and a disinfectant fogger on light rail vehicles. CATS vehicles and facilities are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) March 9, 2020



