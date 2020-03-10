Coronavirus Continues To Affect Schools: CMS Suspends Travel; Duke Suspends On-Campus Classes

CMS has suspended all district-sponsored travel for students and staff, and Duke is suspending on-campus classes until further notice, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect schools across the country and in North Carolina.

CMS announced Tuesday evening the new travel ban, and the school district added it is seeking guidance from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association regarding athletic competitions.

“We will continue to monitor and make decisions as they are needed,” CMS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Durham, Duke president Vincent E. Price sent an email to students, faculty and staff Tuesday evening announcing the suspension of on-campus classes until further notice, and encouraging students who are out of town for spring break to not return to campus, if possible.

Further precautions announced at Duke include:

Undergraduate Spring Break has been extended to Sunday, March 22, with classes resuming Monday, March 23.

Students who need to return to campus, even briefly, must register with Student Affairs in advance.

All non-essential university funded travel, both domestic and international, has been suspended.

All Duke-sponsored, in-person events with an expected attendance of more than 50 people between now and April 20 will be postponed or canceled. This includes recruitment events, tours, student programs, reunions, performances, conferences and social events.

“This is not an easy decision to make and came only after reviewing the range of options available in light of the rapidly changing situation in North Carolina and nationally,” Price said in the statement. “The goal is to minimize situations in which members of our community might be exposed to those who have COVID-19 and to protect our students, faculty and staff who might be at an elevated risk.”

More information about policy changes due to coronavirus can be found here.

Davidson College, meanwhile, is canceling college-sponsored international travel and discouraging domestic travel.