© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

U.S. Health Secretary: Charlotte RNC Could Involve 'Large-Scale Testing'

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published May 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
alex-azar.jpg
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

 

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said during a visit to Charlotte on Thursday that he and local leaders, including Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods and North Carolina Republican Congressman Richard Hudson, had discussed the Republican National Convention and ways federal and local officials could work together to obtain “extra surge supplies” of materials needed to perform coronavirus diagnostic tests, like swabs and substances called reagents.

“With a gathering like [the RNC], part of the protocols might involve large-scale testing," Azar said. "And how can we work together to support with any extra surge supplies as well as testing capacity around that.” 

But North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen told WFAE on Thursday that hosting mass gatherings like the Republican National Convention will be a “very big challenge” if the state’s coronavirus cases continue to increase. 

Azar’s visit, which also included a visit to a coronavirus testing site at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, came as North Carolina prepares to move into a modified Phase 2 of its reopening plan Friday at 5 p.m.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_

Tags

HealthCoronavirusMandy Cohen
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly