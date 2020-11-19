NC Reports First Daily Increase Of More Than 4,000 COVID-19 Cases

North Carolina reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time Thursday, just more than a week after the state logged its first 3,000-case day.

The continued high case count comes as COVID-19 is surging throughout the country, and on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended against travel for next week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

In all, 4,296 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina on Thursday. New reported cases reflect positive test results labs reported to the Department of Health and Human Services each day. There is some lag time between when someone takes a coronavirus test and when they get the result.

North Carolina’s hospitalizations were also at the highest level reported – 1,538 people – and the test positivity rate has remained at 8-9% for the past two weeks after getting as low as consistent 5% in September. Cohen has repeatedly said she would like the state’s positivity rate to be around 5%. The hospitalization number has been higher in the last week since the state began reporting COVID-19 patients treated for the length of their stay rather than just time in isolation, per CDC guidelines.

“I am very concerned,” state Health Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a statement. “We are seeing warning signs in our trends that we need to heed to keep our family and friends from getting sick and ensuring our hospitals are able to care for those that have serious illness.”

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state would remain in Phase 3 of its coronavirus restrictions, but a new executive order reduced the number of people permitted at indoor gatherings to 10. The move was aimed at discouraging large gatherings of friends and family from outside a household.

In guidance issued Thursday, the CDC said, “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

On Wednesday, the United States surpassed another grim milestone in the pandemic as 250,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19. In the past week, 36 states set records for daily new confirmed cases, and 12 states saw a day with the highest number of new deaths.

According to a story from NPR, advances in medicine have led to the infection fatality rate declining by about 30%. But with cases spiking and the health care system taxed, more deaths are likely to follow.