© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Coronavirus graphic
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Charlotte Bars, Nightclubs Prepare To Reopen Under Eased Restrictions

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published February 25, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST
covid bar.JPG
Unsplash
North Carolina bars can welcome customers back inside Friday evening for the first time in nearly a year as the state eases COVID-19 restrictions.

Many Charlotte-area bars and nightclubs are preparing to reopen this weekend for the first time in nearly a year. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Wednesday allowing many businesses that have been closed since the start of the pandemic to reopen at limited capacity beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bars, movie theaters and nightclubs will be allowed to operate at 30% capacity. Bars were previously limited to serving patrons outdoors. The order also lifts the 10 p.m. curfew that has been in effect since early December, though on-site alcohol sales are prohibited after 11 p.m. and the statewide mandatory face mask order is still in effect.

“We’re finally going to get to reopen,” chirped the voice on a pre-recorded voicemail message for Roxbury, a nightclub in uptown Charlotte, on Thursday morning. “Arrive early. We have a limited capacity. All levels and the patio will be open.”

Roxbury will be open beginning Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., according to the message.

El Centenario, a nightclub in the University City area that has previously come under fire for opening in violation of executive orders, will reopen to customers at 7 p.m. Friday —two hours earlier than normal —and cap the number of people allowed in the club at 25.

“It is a blessing to get something, finally,” said owner Kevin Galyan.

He said the eased restrictions will help toward easing his financial woes —he hasn’t been able to pay rent on the nightclub’s building in nearly a year —but would like to see them relaxed even further.

“It’s still a long ways from what we really need after being closed a year,” Galyan said.

El Centenario had its alcohol license suspended at least once for being open in violation of the governor’s previous coronavirus restrictions. In May 2020, agents with North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission said they observed that the club was “open for business and serving alcoholic beverages with no social distancing measures in place and no employees or patrons were seen wearing face coverings of any kind,” according to an order of summary suspension obtained by The Charlotte Ledger.

At least one other Charlotte nightclub won’t be reopening right away. LGBTQ club Scorpio is waiting until March 5, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Health
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly
Related Content