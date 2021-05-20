Seven CMS Schools Will Host Vaccine Clinics Saturday

As children 12 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host seven vaccination events Saturday to encourage students and adults to get their shots.

The clinics, which are co-sponsored by Mecklenburg County Public Health and several private health organizations, will take place at Windsor Park Elementary, Rocky River High, McClintock Middle, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, J.T. Williams Montessori, Hopewell High and South Mecklenburg High.

Walk-ins are welcome. People can also schedule appointments and get details about the hours at www.MeckNc.gov/COVID-19. People who need a ride can call

Mecklenburg Transportation System at 980-314-7600 or RideUnited service at 844-771-RIDE.