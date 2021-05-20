© 2021 WFAE
Seven CMS Schools Will Host Vaccine Clinics Saturday

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published May 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT
Vax screen shot.png

As children 12 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host seven vaccination events Saturday to encourage students and adults to get their shots.

The clinics, which are co-sponsored by Mecklenburg County Public Health and several private health organizations, will take place at Windsor Park Elementary, Rocky River High, McClintock Middle, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, J.T. Williams Montessori, Hopewell High and South Mecklenburg High.

Walk-ins are welcome. People can also schedule appointments and get details about the hours at www.MeckNc.gov/COVID-19. People who need a ride can call
Mecklenburg Transportation System at 980-314-7600 or RideUnited service at 844-771-RIDE.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
