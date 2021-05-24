NC To Offer $25 Gift Cards At Certain COVID Vaccine Clinics

People who get vaccinated for COVID-19 at certain locations in North Carolina will soon be eligible to receive a $25 gift card. Starting on Wednesday, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services will offer $25 gift credit cards at certain vaccine clinics in Guilford, Rowan, Mecklenburg and Rockingham counties.

Anyone 18 and older who receives a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for the incentive, the agency said in a news release Monday, along with anyone who drives someone to a location to receive a vaccine. Drivers can only receive one card per visit. The offer lasts until June 8. A list of vaccination locations that will be offering the cards is available on the department’s website .

North Carolina Health and Human Services said that the incentive is designed to offset the costs of traveling or providing transportation to a vaccine appointment. The gift cards are provided by the State Employees’ Credit Union.

North Carolina’s vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks. As of Thursday, roughly 52% of adults in the state had received at least one dose. The percentage of the state’s total population that had received a vaccine as of Thursday was 42%.

Across the state, businesses and organizations are using a variety of strategies to encourage people to get vaccinated. Some Charlotte breweries have teamed up with health care providers to offer vaccines onsite with a free drink for anyone who receives a shot. The North Carolina Zoo gave a free ticket to the zoo to anyone who got vaccinated at its event.

Several other states have begun offering incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine implemented a $1 million dollar lottery. In West Virginia, people ages 16 to 35 who receive shots are eligible for a $100 savings bond. A free pound of crawfish, free pizza and free french fries are among the incentives in other states.