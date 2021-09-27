© 2021 WFAE
Health
covid logo covid-19 page wfae dc 2 black.jpg
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

NC-Based Novant Health Fires More Than 100 Unvaccinated Employees

WFAE | By Catherine Welch,
Claire Donnelly
Published September 27, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT
Novant Health
Jodie Valade
/
WFAE

North Carolina-based Novant Health says it has fired more than 100 employees who refused to follow its COVID-19 vaccination policy. Of the 375 employees who were suspended for being unvaccinated, nearly 200 are now compliant, and the rest have been fired.

Novant suspended 375 employees last week, giving them five days to get into compliance with the health care system's vaccination policy. That means they either had to have at least one COVID vaccine dose oror be granted a medical or religious exemption. Of those employees, nearly 200 are now compliant, and the rest lost their jobs.

All of Novant’s roughly 35,000 workers across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia were required to comply by Sept. 15.

COVID-19 vaccine
Health
RELATED: Some NC Health Workers Balk At Hospital COVID-19 Mandates
Anna Deen | Carolina Public Press
,

Employees who need two doses to be fully vaccinated have until Oct. 15 to get the second shot. Workers with an exemption must take weekly COVID tests and wear N95 masks or other “appropriate PPE” and protective eyewear while working at Novant locations.

Novant says its worker vaccination rate is now more than 99%.

The other large hospital system in Charlotte, Atrium Health, has mandated all of its teammates, including remote workers, physicians, medical residents, faculty members, fellows, trainees, contractors and volunteers, get fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

Catherine Welch
Catherine Welch is Assistant News Director at WFAE. She has led newsrooms at KUNC in Greely, CO, Rhode Island Public Radio in Providence, RI and WHQR in Wilmington, NC.
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
