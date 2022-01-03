© 2022 WFAE
Health
covid logo covid-19 page wfae dc 2 black.jpg
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Charlotte's omicron-fueled COVID surge forces Mecklenburg EMS changes

WFAE | By Dana Miller Ervin
Published January 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST
medic.jpg
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
A Medic ambulance is seen in a 2021 file photo.

A surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant is stressing Mecklenburg county’s emergency response capacity.

Medic, Mecklenburg County’s emergency medical services agency, says the number of people needing COVID-related help has spiked in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the number of its first responders quarantined due to COVID has grown elevenfold.

Add that to existing staff shortages, and Medic Deputy Director Jonathan Studnek says omicron is making it difficult to provide the number of ambulances required. He’s even requested assistance from the National Guard.

Medic is now making changes to meet the rise in demand with fewer employees. Those changes include lengthening the wait time for those who don’t need a rapid ambulance response from 30 minutes to an hour. That could include people, for example, who have been injured but remain fully conscious and have no difficulty breathing.

MEDIC_06_2021-37.jpg
Health
Claire Donnelly
,

And when EMS arrives, the team may ask whether an ambulance is necessary.

“If you’re seeking covid testing, if you’re seeking a vaccine or if you’re covid positive and worried, ambulance transport is not an appropriate method to receive medical care,” Studnek said.

Also, Studnek says, Medic will stop transporting patients who need a ride from the hospital to somewhere outside of Mecklenburg County for 30 days.

Dana Miller Ervin
Dana Miller Ervin is the Holly and Paul Freestone Health Care Reporting fellow at WFAE, examining the U.S. health care system.
