North Carolina law allows access to some hormonal birth control without prescription

North Carolinians will soon be able to get birth control pills without a doctor’s prescription. The new state law took effect Feb. 1, but it will be a while before it’s implemented.

The bill is an example of anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates coming to an agreement. The goal is to reduce unplanned pregnancies says Jillian Riley of Planned Parenthood. Currently, nearly 31% of births here are unplanned, according to data from America's Health Rankings.

"We know that thanks to increased access to birth control, that the rate of unintended pregnancies including among teenagers is at a historic low," Riley said. "But for us this is about expanding access to basic health care."

The North Carolina Association of Pharmacists came up with the idea after studying what was available in a number of other states and looking at some of the issues here, says Executive Director, Penny Shelton.

"There were still a lot of contraceptive deserts in our state, where women just do not have really good access," Shelton said. "And then you look at the number of public health issues in our state, the rate of unintentional pregnancies is not where we would like for it to be."

Shelton says pharmacists will receive training to make sure the medicine is safe for each patient.

"It's not just walk in the door, ask can I have a birth control pill or birth control patch. There is screening," Shelton said.

Pharmacists who dispense the hormonal birth control pills or patches will also have to notify the patient’s doctor within 72 hours. If they do not have a provider, they’ll help direct them to one. And they have to counsel patients about preventative care, sexually transmitted disease testing and pap smear testing.

And the bill is actually broader than birth control. Pharmacists will be able to dispense some other things without a prescription too: nicotine replacement therapy, prenatal vitamins, the blood sugar medication — glucagon — and medication to help prevent someone who's been exposed to HIV from getting the virus.

But none of this will start immediately. First, the State Health Director has to issue an order outlining the requirements for implementation. When will that be? North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says only “as soon as possible.”