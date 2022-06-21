Here’s where in Charlotte to find COVID vaccines for children under 5
Federal health agencies have approved the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Two vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, have been granted emergency use authorization for children ages 6 months to 5 years.
For the Pfizer vaccine, kids will be given three shots. The first two are spaced three weeks apart and the third shot is eight weeks later. The vaccine doses for children under 5 are roughly one-tenth the strength of the adult Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna COVID vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, one month apart.
“I’m very excited about this vaccine being available for younger kids. This has been an age group that has been the longest to get approval,” Dr. Kevin Buckley, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s, told reporters Monday.
COVID-19 vaccines for adults have been authorized and available for emergency use since late 2020. Buckley said both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for young children have “very good safety data” and said the federal committee recommending them had no concerns.
“Most of the reactions (side effects) that have been reported with them are similar to other vaccinations, where you can run low-grade fevers or have some muscle ache or soreness at the injection site,” Buckley said.
The COVID-19 vaccines for young children are free, regardless of insurance or immigration status. Parental consent is required.
Here’s where you can find COVID shots for kids under 5 in the Charlotte area, according to the vaccine locator tool from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which the state said will be updated regularly as additional vaccine shipments arrive.
COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5:
AH Teen Health Connection
3541 Randolph Rd Suite 206, Charlotte, NC
(704) 381-8336
Atrium Health
“Atrium Health’s goal is to open appointments this week for the latest age group,” a spokesperson told WFAE in an email Tuesday. Vaccines will be by appointment only.
Charlotte Community Health Clinic West
5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC
(704) 316-6561
Campus Medical
9430 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC
(980) 225-7000
Carefirst Specialty Pharmacy
11100 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
(704) 504-8646
Carmel Pediatrics PA
7825 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC
(704) 752-2000
Central Avenue Pediatrics and Family Medicine
4938 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC
(704) 643-8500
Central Pediatrics and Internal Medicine PA
3040 Eastway Drive Suite A, Charlotte, NC
(980) 237-9130
Charlotte Community Health Clinic University
8401 Medical Plaza Drive, Charlotte, NC
(704) 316-6561
CMC Enterprise
4400 Golf Acres Dr., Charlotte, NC
(704) 467-7387
Covenant Pediatrics
10806 Monroe Rd Ste A, Matthews, NC
(704) 321-5700
Faith Medical Center PC
3626 Latrobe Dr., Charlotte, NC
(704) 366-7182
Freedom Now Services
5601 Executive Center Drive, Charlotte, NC
(704) 641-4976
Grace Pediatric Clinics PA
2401 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC
(704) 409-3000
Kintegra Pediatric Medicine - Gastonia
2721 XRay Drive, Gastonia, NC
(704) 874-2255
Mecklenburg County Health Department
249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC
(980) 314-9088
Novant Health
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
(704) 384-3326
Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics
1315 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC
(704) 384-1866
Novant Health Elizabeth Pediatrics
2630 East 7th St, Charlotte, NC
(704) 384-1000
Novant Health Pediatrics Highland Creek & After Hours Care
5370 Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
(704) 316-1491
OnCall Mobile Medical and Wellness Site 1
6428 W. Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC
(704) 747-2262
Queen’s Pharmacy
1943 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
(980) 880-6400
Sharon Lakes Medical Associates
7631 Sharon Lakes Rd, Charlotte, NC
(704) 643-8500
South Charlotte Pediatrics
10410 Park Road #100, Charlotte, NC
(704) 540-6860
StarMed Healthcare
StarMed Family & Urgent Care - Freemore
4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC
(704) 941-6000
Union County Public Health *
2330 Concord Ave., Monroe, NC
(704) 296-4800
*Walk-ins are accepted Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
VaxClinic
4400 Park Rd Ste 316, Charlotte, NC
(606) 424-2781