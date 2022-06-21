Here’s where in Charlotte to find COVID vaccines for children under 5

Federal health agencies have approved the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Two vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, have been granted emergency use authorization for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

For the Pfizer vaccine, kids will be given three shots. The first two are spaced three weeks apart and the third shot is eight weeks later. The vaccine doses for children under 5 are roughly one-tenth the strength of the adult Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna COVID vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, one month apart.

“I’m very excited about this vaccine being available for younger kids. This has been an age group that has been the longest to get approval,” Dr. Kevin Buckley, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s, told reporters Monday.

COVID-19 vaccines for adults have been authorized and available for emergency use since late 2020. Buckley said both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for young children have “very good safety data” and said the federal committee recommending them had no concerns.

“Most of the reactions (side effects) that have been reported with them are similar to other vaccinations, where you can run low-grade fevers or have some muscle ache or soreness at the injection site,” Buckley said.

The COVID-19 vaccines for young children are free, regardless of insurance or immigration status. Parental consent is required.

Here’s where you can find COVID shots for kids under 5 in the Charlotte area, according to the vaccine locator tool from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which the state said will be updated regularly as additional vaccine shipments arrive.

COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5:

AH Teen Health Connection

3541 Randolph Rd Suite 206, Charlotte, NC

(704) 381-8336

Atrium Health

“Atrium Health’s goal is to open appointments this week for the latest age group,” a spokesperson told WFAE in an email Tuesday. Vaccines will be by appointment only.

Charlotte Community Health Clinic West

5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC

(704) 316-6561

Campus Medical

9430 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC

(980) 225-7000

Website

Carefirst Specialty Pharmacy

11100 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC

(704) 504-8646

Website

Carmel Pediatrics PA

7825 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC

(704) 752-2000

Central Avenue Pediatrics and Family Medicine

4938 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC

(704) 643-8500

Central Pediatrics and Internal Medicine PA

3040 Eastway Drive Suite A, Charlotte, NC

(980) 237-9130

Charlotte Community Health Clinic University

8401 Medical Plaza Drive, Charlotte, NC

(704) 316-6561

CMC Enterprise

4400 Golf Acres Dr., Charlotte, NC

(704) 467-7387

Covenant Pediatrics

10806 Monroe Rd Ste A, Matthews, NC

(704) 321-5700

Faith Medical Center PC

3626 Latrobe Dr., Charlotte, NC

(704) 366-7182

Freedom Now Services

5601 Executive Center Drive, Charlotte, NC

(704) 641-4976

Grace Pediatric Clinics PA

2401 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC

(704) 409-3000

Kintegra Pediatric Medicine - Gastonia

2721 XRay Drive, Gastonia, NC

(704) 874-2255

Website

Mecklenburg County Health Department

249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC

(980) 314-9088

Website

Novant Health

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC

(704) 384-3326

Website

Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics

1315 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC

(704) 384-1866

Novant Health Elizabeth Pediatrics

2630 East 7th St, Charlotte, NC

(704) 384-1000

Novant Health Pediatrics Highland Creek & After Hours Care

5370 Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC

(704) 316-1491

OnCall Mobile Medical and Wellness Site 1

6428 W. Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC

(704) 747-2262

Website

Queen’s Pharmacy

1943 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC

(980) 880-6400

Website

Sharon Lakes Medical Associates

7631 Sharon Lakes Rd, Charlotte, NC

(704) 643-8500

South Charlotte Pediatrics

10410 Park Road #100, Charlotte, NC

(704) 540-6860

StarMed Healthcare

StarMed Family & Urgent Care - Freemore

4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC

(704) 941-6000

Website

Union County Public Health *

2330 Concord Ave., Monroe, NC

(704) 296-4800

*Walk-ins are accepted Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

VaxClinic

4400 Park Rd Ste 316, Charlotte, NC

(606) 424-2781

Website