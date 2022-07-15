Mental Health Resources
These are some of the resources discussed during our conversation series about mental health.
- Wilson Oasis provides scholarships to Black men that want to receive counseling/therapy. They provide programs and training to the community to help maintain positive mental health.
- Mental Health America of Central Carolinas provides mental health programs in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties and surrounding areas in North Carolina.
- PFLAG supports, educates and advocates for LGBTQ+ people and their families. Find a PFLAG chapter near you.
- Charlotte Transgender Healthcare Group
Time Out Youth is a place where young people can experience a sense of belonging and community, whether lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, a straight ally.
- SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service), or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.
Here’s a list of free classes designed for people who are living with mental illness and those who love and care for them.
- Free courses for people living with mental illness
- Free courses for caregivers of children living with mental illness
- Free courses for caregivers of adults living with mental illness
- Free courses for caregivers of military veterans or service members living with mental illness
One Mind PsyberGuide is a non-profit project that aims to help people to use technology to live a mentally healthier life. View their apps and digital health resources.