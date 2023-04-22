© 2023 WFAE
Health

NC lawmakers will consider funding research of psychedelic-assisted therapy

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published April 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT
Psychedelics_Lobby_Day-27.jpg
John Autry
/
Courtesy
Democratic Rep. John Autry of Mecklenburg County is among the sponsors of a bill to fund new research of MDMA and psilocybin in North Carolina.

Could North Carolina become the next state to fund research of psychedelic-assisted therapy? A bill filed in the General Assembly this week would set aside $5 million to do just that.

Researchers could use the money to study MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and psilocybin, sometimes called magic mushrooms, and their use in clinical settings.

Democratic Rep. John Autry of Mecklenburg County said he began looking into psychedelic-assisted therapy after a constituent with depression reached out, leading Autry to eventually sponsor the bill along with Republican Reps. Wayne Sasser and Allen Chesser.

Autry joined WFAE's Weekend Edition to discuss the bill, and his hopes for research in North Carolina in the field of psychedelics.

Listen to the whole conversation above.

Health john autryPsychedelics
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
