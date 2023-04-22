NC lawmakers will consider funding research of psychedelic-assisted therapy

Could North Carolina become the next state to fund research of psychedelic-assisted therapy? A bill filed in the General Assembly this week would set aside $5 million to do just that.

Researchers could use the money to study MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and psilocybin, sometimes called magic mushrooms, and their use in clinical settings.

Democratic Rep. John Autry of Mecklenburg County said he began looking into psychedelic-assisted therapy after a constituent with depression reached out, leading Autry to eventually sponsor the bill along with Republican Reps. Wayne Sasser and Allen Chesser.

Autry joined WFAE's Weekend Edition to discuss the bill, and his hopes for research in North Carolina in the field of psychedelics.

