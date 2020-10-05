-
North Carolina Rep. John Autry has been part of the House Bill 2 debate from local and state perspectives. The Mecklenburg County Democrat was a member of…
-
The Charlotte City Council Monday night voted unanimously to appoint Dimple Ajmera to represent District 5 in east Charlotte. She replaces John Autry,…
-
Two of North Carolina's Democratic representatives in Congress are joining more than 40 House Democrats who plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's…
-
Six Democrats have applied to replace Charlotte City Council member John Autry, who won election Nov. 8 to the state House of Representatives.Autry, a…