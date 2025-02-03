S.C. sees spike in flu deaths

South Carolina is seeing a spike in flu-related deaths as reports of new cases continue to rise, according to the latest state health report. The Rock Hill Herald reports there were 15 influenza-associated deaths reported the week of Jan. 19-25, the latest data available, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health. York County was among those reporting patient visits for the flu that were above the state baseline.

The Centers for Disease Control’s influenza surveillance report shows that South Carolina shares the highest rate of flu activity in the U.S. with New York.