Mecklenburg County Public Health celebrates the 50th Edible Landscapes location

WFAE | By Brooks Stevenson
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT
A bed of vegetables in the Edible Landscapes garden
Brooks Stevenson
/
WFAE
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church's Edible Landscapes garden.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health marked a milestone Thursday in its Edible Landscapes program.

The department held a celebration at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to mark the completion of its 50th Edible Landscape. The Edible Landscapes initiative installs gardens and orchards in areas facing food insecurity. The newest site was recently completed at a Habitat for Humanity location. Health educator Reggie Singleton, who launched the initiative, said future plans include exploring new growing technologies.

“We’re looking for ways in which we can grow more economically and efficiently to include vertical growing, to include the use of greenhouses, high tunnels, hoop houses, aquaponics and hydroponics,” Singleton said.

The county and its community partners plan to add more gardens and expand access to fresh, healthy food. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church's edible garden includes apples, plums, beets, and a wide variety of other produce.

