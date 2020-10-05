-
There's a new restaurant and cafe near uptown serving up breakfast, lunch, and a dose of hope for the people who work there. Community Matters Cafe opened…
So you've finally binged all of "The Great British Baking Show" on Netflix and now you're left wondering how to get some of those scrumptious-looking…
Updated Oct. 15, 2018Charlotte's second annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, ushering in a week of deals and specials at some of Charlotte's…
WFAEatsAs a social worker, Alisha Pruett was working to find housing for homeless veterans when she learned of another problem: lack of access to food. “I saw…
Twenty years ago, the inaugural Festival of India was held inside Spirit Square in uptown. It drew about 500 people. And every year since, the festival…
WFAEatsThe bar where we’d made our Sunday brunch reservation wouldn’t let us in. This was New Orleans, where people go to laissez les bons temps rouler. But two…
Vivian Howard is the chef at Chef and the Farmer in the small Eastern North Carolina town of Kinston. She also "co-stars" with her husband Ben Knight on…
Hunter Lewis is the executive editor at Southern Living magazine. Before that, he had stints at the publications Bon Appetit and Saveur. In this episode…
Charlotte TalksThe temperature is creeping up, swimsuits are being donned and grills are being fired up! Its summertime in the Queen City and that means there are lots…