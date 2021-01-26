New Executive Committee Leads WFAE's Board Of Directors

WFAE President and CEO Joe O’Connor is pleased to welcome new leadership on the Executive Committee of WFAE's Board of Directors.

Richard Lancaster now serves as board chair and chair of the equity and fairness committee. Lancaster is controller to Carmel Country Club, is a graduate of Ohio University, a certified public accountant and a prolific WFAE listener.

Nick Wharton continues his service as vice-chair. Nick is president and CEO of the

Charlotte Area Fund Inc., has degrees from the State University of New York -

Cortland and Ithaca College, and serves on the boards of the Chris Canty

Foundation and Women’s Inter-Cultural Exchange.

Glenn Stewart now serves as treasurer and chair of the finance committee. Stewart is

a managing director at Truist Securities, has degrees from Rutgers University and the

University of Pittsburgh and looks forward to hearing from Kai Ryssdal on April 15

when WFAE hosts a virtual program with the Marketplace host.

Angela Galindo Oliver now serves as secretary after first chairing the compensation committee. Oliver is a Learning & Leadership Development executive at Bank of America, has degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Law

School and is a former board member of the Women’s Impact Fund.

O'Connor would also like to thank Mark Ethridge as he completed two years of service as chair of WFAE’s Board of Directors. Ethridge is a novelist, screenwriter and communications consultant. An accomplished journalist with a degree from Princeton University, Ethridge was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard and played a key role in the Charlotte Observer’s two Pulitzer Prizes for Public Service.

University Radio Foundation Inc. holds the broadcast license for WFAE. The Foundation’s Board of Directors is composed of 24 members from across the Charlotte region. Board members volunteer their time and expertise to oversee

WFAE’s governance, financial assets, mission, and service to the community.