Meet the Journalist: Health care reporting fellow Dana Miller Ervin

WFAE’s Jeff Bundy hosts award-winning health care journalist Dana Miller Ervin for a moderated discussion on the biggest health care challenges facing our community. Dana offers her insight on health care accessibility and inequality, the latest COVID-19 omicron surge and more.

You can support WFAE’s health care coverage by making a donation here: https://bit.ly/WFAEHealthcareReporting

Dana Miller Ervin is the Holly and Paul Freestone Health Care Reporting fellow, examining the U.S. health care system. Ervin is an award-winning journalist who has worked at “60 Minutes,” CNBC, “CBS This Morning” and “Nightline.” She has three Emmy Awards for investigative reporting and research, as well as a Peabody Award and an Alfred I. DuPont Award. Ervin has also served as a senior, nonpartisan investigator for the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, digging deep into big government programs.

