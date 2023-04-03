Spring Program Schedule Overhaul

It has been quite some time since WFAE updated our program schedule beyond a few small changes here and there, but it’s time for some spring cleaning.

Beginning the weekend of April 22 and 23, we're excited to introduce you to nine new programs on the schedule. We've also used this opportunity to significantly freshen up the lineup, so your favorite show is likely still waiting for you, but in a different timeslot or perhaps a different day as well.

Highlights of our new schedule include BBC Newshour live from London at 3 p.m. every weekday. WBUR’s On Point returns at 2 p.m. in a new one-hour format. And from KERA in Dallas, we’re debuting a new daily current affairs program called Think at 9 p.m. Also, former Morning Edition host Noel King returns to the schedule as host of Today, Explained — a half-hour deep dive on the biggest stories of the day with co-host Sean Rameswarum. You can hear that every evening at 7 p.m.

And because we all need a bit of a respite from the steady deluge of news, we’ve created a new entertainment block on Saturday evenings with some wonderful storytelling and a look at the world of arts and culture with The BBC Arts Hour.

A complete schedule is included below for your exploration. Thank you for helping us make it all possible. As always, we welcome your feedback.