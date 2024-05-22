© 2024 WFAE

WFAE wins four Regional Murrow Awards, including for Overall Excellence

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published May 22, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT

The Radio Television Digital News Association said Wednesday that WFAE has won four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence for the second year in a row.

The Murrow Awards are “the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism,” RTDNA says, and are some of the most prestigious broadcast awards.

WFAE’s awards include:

Region 8, in which WFAE is located, includes Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Regional award winners advance to the national competition, with winners announced in August.
Inside WFAE
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo