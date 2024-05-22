WFAE wins four Regional Murrow Awards, including for Overall Excellence

The Radio Television Digital News Association said Wednesday that WFAE has won four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence for the second year in a row.

The Murrow Awards are “the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism,” RTDNA says, and are some of the most prestigious broadcast awards.

WFAE’s awards include:

Region 8, in which WFAE is located, includes Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Regional award winners advance to the national competition, with winners announced in August.