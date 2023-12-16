-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Tuesday released over 30 videos of the arrest last month of two people who claimed they were smoking THC-A, a legal, hemp-derived product with intoxicating effects similar to cannabis. All charges were dropped.
-
Police in North Carolina recently arrested people for smoking legal hemp products that smell just like marijuana, which is still illegal there.
-
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that it will not prosecute two people who were arrested earlier this month at a southwest Charlotte bus stop. CMPD approached a man and a woman about allegedly smoking marijuana, which led to a violent confrontation that went viral after it was caught on video.
-
Some Charlotte City Council members aren't aware of the legal, mind-altering cannabis products being sold throughout the city. They look and smell just like illegal marijuana.
-
In North Carolina, marijuana is illegal. But smokable hemp products that get people high are sold throughout the state. Last week, a video went viral of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer punching a woman during an attempted arrest for smoking what police said was marijuana. Four other officers were restraining the woman at the time.
-
THC-A has become popular in Charlotte in the last year. When smoked, it produces the same psychoactive effects as marijuana. It's also legal.
-
A loophole in the farm bill allows for the sale of hemp products that include a form of THC. North Carolina is one state where stores selling intoxicating hemp products have popped up.
-
North Carolina remains one of the most strict states when it comes to marijuana. The Old North state is one of just 12 states that doesn’t allow either recreational or medical marijuana. But while state lawmakers are squabbling over medical marijuana, they are missing the (hemp) forest for the trees.
-
A growing number of CBD stores in Charlotte are selling hemp-based products with psychoactive properties.