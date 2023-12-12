Body-camera videos of violent marijuana arrest show confusion over legal, hemp-based THC products

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Tuesday released more than 30 videos of the arrest last month of two people who say they were smoking THC-A, a legal, hemp-derived product with intoxicating effects similar to cannabis.

All charges against the pair were dropped a few weeks later, after their attorney said they had told police they were smoking THC-A cigarettes bought from a nearby smoke shop. During the arrest, police repeatedly punched Christina Pierre, including in the face, when police say she resisted them.

The arrest and the bodycam videos show the confusion around, and difficulty of, enforcing marijuana laws in an age when variants of the drug are commonly and openly sold.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the arrest and physical force were justified, and that he was disappointed in District Attorney Spencer Merriweather's decision to drop the charges.

North Carolina's marijuana laws are contradictory and confusing. Marijuana is illegal. But intoxicating, smokable hemp products that get people high are being sold throughout the state, including all over Charlotte. These products are advertised in storefront windows as "Delta-8" and "THC-A," and they're openly available across the city, from uptown to SouthPark to other neighborhoods.

Resident Culture Brewing advertises and sells Cumulo, a beer with Delta-9 THC, the same intoxicating compound found in cannabis.

The videos show that the pair told police they had purchased the THC-A cigarette from a nearby smoke shop when officers approached them.

"Oh, this is stuff from the, from the store ... it's THC-A," says Anthony Lee to the officers.

Subsequent videos, including during questioning by police while the pair were in custody, show them trying to explain they were using a legal product purchased nearby.

"We got it from the smoke shop," Pierre tells a sergeant questioning her in an interview room.

"Marijuana is not legal," he says. "CBD is legal, but not marijuana."

"But why do they have it in smoke shops?" Pierre answers. "What is the point of a smoke shop?"

Pierre was waiting for the bus outside Bojangles restaurant at South Tryon and Arrowood. She was still wearing her red Bojangles shirt, and said she had just finished a work shift. She and Lee had recently moved from New York for a fresh start in lower-cost North Carolina, Pierre said.

"I don't have a car," she told the officer. "We work hard, bro. We have nothing. We're working our life from the ground up."

After the arrest, one of the videos shows an officer telling Lee that if they hadn't resisted, the pair would have likely just gotten a citation for marijuana possession.

"Most of us are, are pretty cool around here. We, we have a lot bigger stuff on our plate than petty marijuana," the officer says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.