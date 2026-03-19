Guilford County health officials warn of measles exposure

Guilford County public health officials say there’s been a potential measles exposure in the area.

According to a press release, an out-of-state resident who tested positive for the disease traveled through Guilford last Friday.

The individual stopped at a Wendy’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro.

Those who were at that location between 5 and 10 p.m. on March 13 should monitor for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider.

Officials say the MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles.