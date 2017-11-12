© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

A 2017 Latin Grammy Preview From 'Alt.Latino'

By Michel Martin
Felix Contreras
Published November 12, 2017 at 5:51 PM EST
Rene "Residente" Perez performs onstage at Univision and Fusion host RiseUp AS ONE on October 15, 2016. The artist is nominated nine times at the 2017 Latin Grammys.
The 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards are set to air live from Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16. Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras visits the show to give his predictions — and some possible predicaments — ahead of this year's ceremony.

While Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's summer hit "Despacito" rode the crossover pop wave and set streaming records, it's only up for two nominations, recognized in the categories of record of the year and song of the year. Contreras believes that's because despite the track's success, the self-titled album by former Calle 13 front man, Residente, is a much stronger front-runner to win big this year.

In terms of the best new talent, Contreras notes that Cuban R&B singer Danay Suárez has shown tremendous growth since he first saw her live six years ago and believes she justly deserves the four nominations garnered this year, including best new artist.

Check out the full Latin Grammy preview conversation at the audio link.

Nation & World
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered,where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
