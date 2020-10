Note: Voting in this poll has closed. We will post results on Monday Dec. 18.

NPR Music's Top 50 Albums and Top 100 Songs will be out this week. Our All Songs Considered Year-In-Review roundtable is now online.

You can also sign up for the All Songs Considerednewsletter and we'll send you a note when all these lists go up.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.