The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

For nearly 10 years, NPR Music has recorded concerts from behind Bob Boilen's desk. During the holidays, the desk gets a little more festive, thanks to a snow machine, paper snowflakes and Stephen Thompson's hand-drawn Christmas tree. (It's labeled "tree.") Whether they perform original songs or new takes on holiday staples, these artists bring big sounds to the Tiny Desk.

Each holiday Tiny Desk Concert has brought something a little different. In 2010, The Polyphonic Spree became the largest group of performers we'd ever hosted behind the desk. Sibling duo The Oh Hellos brought family tradition and a love of bells, and Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings filled our office with joy and light.

This year, Hanson stuck around after its non-holiday Tiny Desk Concert to don ugly sweaters and sing some original songs. Wyclef Jean got us tapping our feet to his version of "Feliz Navidad." And Steve Martin brought a bluegrass band with him to share the tale of "The Strangest Christmas Yet."

In this holiday special, join NPR Music's Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson as they look back on these and other performances from years past.

Featuring:

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, 'Sugar Plum' and 'Happy Holiday'

The Polyphonic Spree, 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' and 'Silver Bells'

Matt Wilson, 'O Come All Ye Faithful' and 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing'

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, '8 Days Of Hanukkah' and 'Big Bulbs'

The Oh Hellos, 'Silent Night, Holy Night,' and 'Every Bell On Earth Will Ring'

Hanson, 'Finally It's Christmas' and 'To New Year's Night'

More Tiny Desk holiday performances:

